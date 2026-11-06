🚚 Lehi Supply Chain & Logistics Roles with Multiple Openings

Lehi’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to land a role if you like active work and growing companies. Here are several solid options, from hands-on warehouse work to senior sourcing.

Employer: Evobox

Evobox Location: Lehi, UT (warehouse)

(warehouse) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30–4:00

Salary: Not listed

Fast-growing third-party shipping and fulfillment center. You’ll handle inventory, receiving, labeling, and restocking in a clean, safety-focused warehouse. Good fit if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, stay on your feet, and like a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Ewing Outdoor Supply

Location: 305 S 850 E, Lehi, UT 84043

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$24/hour DOE

Mix of customer service, warehouse work, inventory, and local deliveries for a wholesale landscape and irrigation supplier. You’ll work indoors and outdoors, lift 50–75 lbs, and drive a company vehicle; they offer training, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, profit sharing, and career development.

Employer: Vivint (an NRG company)

Location: Lehi, UT (hybrid: in-office Mon–Thu, WFH Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role owning supplier strategy, contracts, and relationships for thermostat hardware and other consumer devices. You’ll lead sourcing for new products, manage cost and quality, and work closely with engineering and operations. Requires 5–7 years in high-volume manufacturing or sourcing and strong supply chain experience in consumer electronics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.