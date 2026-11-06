undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚚 Lehi Supply Chain & Logistics Roles with Multiple Openings
Lehi’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to land a role if you like active work and growing companies. Here are several solid options, from hands-on warehouse work to senior sourcing.
Warehouse Receiving Associate
- Employer: Evobox
- Location: Lehi, UT (warehouse)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30–4:00
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-growing third-party shipping and fulfillment center. You’ll handle inventory, receiving, labeling, and restocking in a clean, safety-focused warehouse. Good fit if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, stay on your feet, and like a steady weekday schedule.
Customer Service Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Ewing Outdoor Supply
- Location: 305 S 850 E, Lehi, UT 84043
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$24/hour DOE
Mix of customer service, warehouse work, inventory, and local deliveries for a wholesale landscape and irrigation supplier. You’ll work indoors and outdoors, lift 50–75 lbs, and drive a company vehicle; they offer training, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, profit sharing, and career development.
Sr Strategic Sourcing Manager, Consumer Devices
- Employer: Vivint (an NRG company)
- Location: Lehi, UT (hybrid: in-office Mon–Thu, WFH Fri)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role owning supplier strategy, contracts, and relationships for thermostat hardware and other consumer devices. You’ll lead sourcing for new products, manage cost and quality, and work closely with engineering and operations. Requires 5–7 years in high-volume manufacturing or sourcing and strong supply chain experience in consumer electronics.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.