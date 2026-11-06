🎨 Lehi Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring Now

Lehi’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for writers and performers. If you’re into words, design, or music, there are a few solid options worth a look.

Employer: Ancestry

Ancestry Location: Lehi, UT (location-flexible within their rules)

(location-flexible within their rules) Type: Part-time contract

Pay: $25–$155 per piece (contract, no Ancestry benefits)

If you love family history and know Australian genealogy and history inside and out, this is a niche writing role for you. You’ll research historical records and write stories, record descriptions, and blog posts that help people discover their roots.

Employer: Happen Bank (formerly LendingClub)

(formerly LendingClub) Location: Lehi, UT (hybrid; in-office Tue–Thu, no remote option)

(hybrid; in-office Tue–Thu, no remote option) Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,000–$96,000 base + potential bonus and equity

You’ll shape the words across Happen Bank’s apps and web experiences, making money topics simple and clear. Great fit if you have 4+ years in UX writing/content strategy, some fintech/financial services background, and are curious about using AI tools to improve content.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

Location: Lehi, UT (service with the Army National Guard)

(service with the Army National Guard) Type: Part-time (military enlistment required)

Pay/Benefits: Monthly drill pay (most new members $200–$250 per drill weekend, plus GI Bill, tuition assistance, retirement, and more, subject to change)

Play in concert, jazz, marching, and ceremonial bands while getting paid and trained as a professional musician. You’ll audition on your main instrument and complete Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training as part of your Guard service.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.