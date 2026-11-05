👔 Lehi Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Lehi’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from creative studios to clean energy and healthcare tech. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: HAVN

HAVN Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations at a high-end work + wellness space, owning everything from membership growth and events to budget and team leadership. You’ll work closely with the CEO, shape the member experience, and build HAVN’s flagship community in Lehi.

Employer: Waystar

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes base salary + bonus in total rewards)

Act as the primary client contact during healthcare revenue cycle implementations for major hospitals and health systems. This role blends project leadership, client training, and process problem-solving, with travel up to 20% and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Sunrun

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.36–$40.48 per hour

Oversee solar removal and reinstallation projects so customers have a smooth experience during roof work, remodels, or home sales. You’ll manage subcontractors, timelines, and quality, and keep customers informed while working in a fast-paced, clean-energy environment.

Employer: Holdman Studios

Location: Lehi, UT (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$80,000 per year

Run custom stained glass and blown-glass projects from contract to final install for both homes and commercial spaces. This is a hands-on role coordinating clients, artists, and installers, with chances for travel, creative work, and advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume or LinkedIn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.