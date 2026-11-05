💻 Lehi, Utah IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Skill Tech Roles

Lehi’s tech scene is still buzzing, with solid openings for folks who like solving hard problems and working close to the product. Here are several IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Podium

Podium Location: Lehi, UT (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns the first 30 days for new AI customers, setting up AI agents, integrations, and trainings. Good fit if you’ve done SaaS onboarding, like working with LLMs/Voice AI, and want fast career growth plus strong benefits.

Employer: Archer (supporting Verisk)

(supporting Verisk) Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll design and ship C#/.NET microservices and REST APIs for Xactimate, working in AWS with CI/CD and on-call support. Great if you have 6+ years experience, enjoy mentoring other devs, and like owning complex backend systems end to end.

Employer: Elantis

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Project-based role running enterprise backup platforms (Veeam, Rubrik, Commvault, Cohesity, etc.) across on‑prem and cloud. Ideal if you know RPO/RTO cold, enjoy troubleshooting failed jobs, and like building clean runbooks and audit-ready docs.

Employer: MX

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior, hands-on security role covering app and cloud security, threat modeling, incident response, and SOC 2/PCI work. Best for someone with 8+ years in security engineering who wants to lead initiatives and mentor other engineers.

Employer: Valen Solutions

Location: Lehi, UT (onsite)

Engagement: Project-based contract

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run Ekahau-based Wi‑Fi surveys (passive, AP‑on‑a‑stick, and validation), then deliver heatmaps and AP layouts. Great if you already own Ekahau gear, know 2.4/5/6 GHz RF basics, and like flexible, project-style work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.