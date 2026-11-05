🏥 Lehi Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Pediatric Openings

Lehi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new pediatric and hospital roles popping up often. If you’re a nurse or love working with kids and families, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (Holy Cross Hospital Mountain Point)

CommonSpirit Health (Holy Cross Hospital Mountain Point) Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Contract

Pay: $32.01 – $53.90/hour

Fast-paced 16-bed Med/Surg & Telemetry floor with cardiac, neuro, and orthopedic patients. Great fit if you want strong teamwork, a learning-focused unit, and flexible contract work while building broad acute-care skills.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (Holy Cross Hospital Mountain Point)

CommonSpirit Health (Holy Cross Hospital Mountain Point) Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.01 – $53.90/hour

Same busy Med/Surg/Telemetry unit, but in a stable full-time role. You’ll handle a wide mix of cardiac, neuro, and post-op ortho patients with strong support, clear standards of care, and room to grow your nursing career.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Location: Primary Children’s at Lehi, UT

Type: Part-time (12 hours/week, variable shifts)

Pay: $35.22 – $53.29/hour

Hands-on role in a pediatric ER, ideal if you have at least one year of RN experience in emergency or high-acuity care. You’ll use evidence-based practice, coordinate with a full care team, and keep building your pediatric and critical-care skills.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Location: Primary Children’s at Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time, nights (36 hours/week)

Pay: $24.30 – $37.52/hour

Entry-level sleep lab role working nights with pediatric patients. Great if you’re detail-oriented and tech-friendly—Intermountain helps you complete A-STEP and earn CPSGT/RPSGT while you gain hands-on experience and full benefits.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Lehi healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.