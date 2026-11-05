🛒 Lehi Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now

Lehi’s retail and customer support scene is busy, especially around Traverse Mountain. If you like helping people and staying active at work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company Location: Outlets at Traverse Mountain, 3700 N Cabelas Blvd, Lehi, UT

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16 per hour

Perks: Flexible schedules, employee discounts on Columbia, prAna, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear; wellness time off; Employee Assistance Program; 401(k) with company match for eligible temps.

This is an active, on-your-feet retail role where you help shoppers find outdoor gear, keep displays looking sharp, and run the register. Great fit if you’re 18+, enjoy talking with people, and want a fun team plus a solid store discount.

You can also apply by texting "JOBS" to (971) 588-5366.

Employer: Russell Tobin (staffing for a global financial/healthcare firm)

(staffing for a global financial/healthcare firm) Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Contract

Pay: $19 – $19.80 per hour

Perks: 1.5 weeks of paid training, access to comprehensive benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), EAP, and more) if eligible.

You’ll be the first point of contact for members, answering high-volume calls and emails about health benefits and accounts. Good for strong communicators who are tech-savvy, patient, and want experience in healthcare/insurance without needing prior industry background.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops (Cabela’s)

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Store and restaurant discounts, medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time.

Lead a team on the sales floor—setting tasks, coaching associates, helping with schedules, and keeping customers happy. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of retail experience, like mentoring others, and want a stable full-time role with benefits.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles in Lehi tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.