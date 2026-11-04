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🍽️ Lehi, UT Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings
Lehi’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Cook Lead – Primary Children’s at Lehi
- Employer: Intermountain Health
- Location: Lehi, UT (Primary Children’s at Lehi)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, full benefits)
- Pay: $20.45 – $27.04/hour, based on experience
Lead the kitchen team for cafe, patient, and catering meals in a hospital setting. You’ll follow recipes, cook in bulk, keep things clean and safe, and step in as the on-site leader when supervisors are away. Food Handler or ServSafe is required by your first day.
Assistant General Manager 1 – Costa Vida
- Employer: Costa Vida
- Location: Lehi, UT
- Type: Full-time (up to ~50 hrs/week)
- Pay: Not listed
Run day-to-day restaurant operations and be the go-to leader for guest experience, food quality, and team training. This role is ideal if you have 6–12+ months restaurant experience, want to manage people, and like building a fun, high-energy dining vibe.
Assistant General Manager 2 – Costa Vida
- Employer: Costa Vida
- Location: Lehi, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support the Store Operator by leading shifts, keeping the kitchen safe and clean, and coaching team members. This is a hands-on role in a fast-paced kitchen, great if you have 2+ years in a similar role, a Food Handler permit, and ServSafe.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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