👔 Several Executive & Management Roles Now Hiring in Lehi, Utah

Lehi’s leadership job market is busy right now, with openings from fast‑growing tech to big manufacturing and auto repair. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Pattern

Pattern Location: Lehi, UT (HQ of a fast-growing ecommerce tech company)

(HQ of a fast-growing ecommerce tech company) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the product strategy and roadmap for software that powers Pattern’s direct‑to‑consumer fulfillment. You’ll lead an engineering team, work closely with warehouse operations, and use data (SQL, Snowflake, AI tools) to improve order accuracy, ship speed, and cost per order. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in product management and hands-on experience with DTC, WMS/OMS, or supply chain.

Employer: Texas Instruments

Location: Lehi, UT (LFAB2 fab project)

(LFAB2 fab project) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help build TI’s new semiconductor fab from the ground up by acting as the link between Engineering, Procurement, and Construction. You’ll coordinate schedules, costs, materials, and labor across project areas on a large, fast‑paced industrial build. Best for candidates with a Bachelor’s in Engineering/Construction Management and 5+ years on large or complex construction projects.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the overall operation of a busy collision center, including risk management, team development, production, and financial performance. You’ll lead a team, manage client metrics, and ensure safe, thorough, and profitable repairs. Requires 3+ years of collision management experience, strong knowledge of CCC1 and repair processes, and comes with benefits from day one, weekly pay, and paid training/certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they need and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.