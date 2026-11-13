🚨 Vehicle fire extinguished on Dries Road in Leesport

Around 10:30 PM on November 12, 2026, Leesport Fire Company and mutual aid departments responded to a motor vehicle accident with a vehicle fire near 222 Dries Rd.

Captain 66 arrived first and reported a fully engulfed vehicle but no one trapped. Engine 66 arrived shortly after and put out the fire. Ladder 12 and Engine Tanker 12 helped with overhaul, and Rescue-Engine 37 and Engine 37 assisted with debris cleanup.

Mutual aid was provided by:

Muhlenberg Township Fire & Rescue

Blandon Fire Company

The update notes unknown injuries at dispatch but does not provide further medical details.