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🚨 Leesport crews extinguish fully involved vehicle fire on Dries Rd
🚨 Vehicle fire extinguished on Dries Road in Leesport
Around 10:30 PM on November 12, 2026, Leesport Fire Company and mutual aid departments responded to a motor vehicle accident with a vehicle fire near 222 Dries Rd.
Captain 66 arrived first and reported a fully engulfed vehicle but no one trapped. Engine 66 arrived shortly after and put out the fire. Ladder 12 and Engine Tanker 12 helped with overhaul, and Rescue-Engine 37 and Engine 37 assisted with debris cleanup.
Mutual aid was provided by:
- Muhlenberg Township Fire & Rescue
- Blandon Fire Company
The update notes unknown injuries at dispatch but does not provide further medical details.
More Info: MVA W/Fire – 222 IAO Dries RD
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