🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs in Leesport, PA Right Now

Leesport has a nice mix of retail and auto parts roles open right now, from entry-level store work to more advanced sales and parts pros.

Below are several solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Leesport, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for sales commission)

This is a professional-level sales role focused on commercial auto parts customers. You’ll help grow the commercial business, support team members, manage deliveries, and use your automotive systems and parts knowledge to solve problems for shops and business clients.

Employer: Sheetz

Sheetz Location: Leesport, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $2.00/hour for shifts between 4 p.m.–6 a.m. and all Saturday/Sunday hours)

Fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll greet customers, run the register, prep food and keep the store stocked and clean. Good fit if you’re 16+, like to stay moving, and want flexible hours with extra pay for nights and weekends.

Employer: Sheetz

Sheetz Location: Leesport, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $2.00/hour for shifts between 4 p.m.–6 a.m. and all Saturday/Sunday hours)

Similar to the part-time role, but full-time hours with more stability and room to grow. You’ll handle customer service, food prep, and checkout, and must be 18+ to work this position.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.