🏗️ Leesport, PA Engineering Roles – Multiple High-Impact Openings

Leesport’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around advanced manufacturing and marine tech. If you’re hands-on and love solving tough technical problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Seakeeper

Seakeeper Location: Leesport, PA (onsite, 5 days/week)

(onsite, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bridge design and production for Seakeeper’s next‑gen marine motion control products. This role is very hands-on: building and testing hardware, creating automated test setups in MATLAB/Python, and owning validation from lab to real‑world (including on‑water) use.

Employer: Seakeeper

Seakeeper Location: Leesport, PA (onsite at least 4 days/week)

(onsite at least 4 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead control algorithm design in MATLAB/Simulink for industry‑leading marine stabilization systems. You’ll work across simulation, Hardware‑in‑the‑Loop, factory equipment, and on‑water testing, while mentoring junior engineers and shaping the software release process.

Employer: SoTalent (recruiting for a manufacturing company)

(recruiting for a manufacturing company) Location: Leesport, PA

Type: Full-time

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: Not listed

Design and program PLCs, HMIs, and automation systems for industrial machinery in a manufacturing setting. Good fit if you have 5+ years in plant environments and enjoy troubleshooting, improving uptime, and driving automation upgrades.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—engineering roles like these in Leesport don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.