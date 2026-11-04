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🏗️ Leesport, PA Engineering Roles – Multiple High-Impact Openings
Leesport’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around advanced manufacturing and marine tech. If you’re hands-on and love solving tough technical problems, these roles are worth a look.
Hardware Systems Engineer
- Employer: Seakeeper
- Location: Leesport, PA (onsite, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Bridge design and production for Seakeeper’s next‑gen marine motion control products. This role is very hands-on: building and testing hardware, creating automated test setups in MATLAB/Python, and owning validation from lab to real‑world (including on‑water) use.
Senior Controls Development Engineer
- Employer: Seakeeper
- Location: Leesport, PA (onsite at least 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead control algorithm design in MATLAB/Simulink for industry‑leading marine stabilization systems. You’ll work across simulation, Hardware‑in‑the‑Loop, factory equipment, and on‑water testing, while mentoring junior engineers and shaping the software release process.
Automation Controls Engineer
- Employer: SoTalent (recruiting for a manufacturing company)
- Location: Leesport, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Industry: Manufacturing
- Salary: Not listed
Design and program PLCs, HMIs, and automation systems for industrial machinery in a manufacturing setting. Good fit if you have 5+ years in plant environments and enjoy troubleshooting, improving uptime, and driving automation upgrades.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—engineering roles like these in Leesport don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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