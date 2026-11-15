Leesburg has a nice mix of pet care and fashion retail hiring right now. If you like helping people (and pets) face‑to‑face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $23.00/hour

Love working with animals? This role is all about bathing, haircuts, nail trims, and styling while keeping pets safe and calm. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and Petco discounts, plus clear paths to grow into mentor or leader roles.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $28.00/hour + incentives + tips

Great fit if you’re an experienced groomer who also likes leading a team. You’ll run salon operations, coach groomers, and still do hands‑on grooming, with performance incentives on top of base pay and full Petco benefits.

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help customers at the register, keep the store looking sharp, and support basic stock work during busy season. Perks include 50% off employee discount, 40% off for immediate family, a free seasonal shoe, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.