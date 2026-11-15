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🐱 Gentle, Shy & Snuggly Cats Waiting for You in Leesburg
Looking for a calm, loving cat to join your home in Leesburg, VA? These sweet kitties at Loudoun County Animal Services are all fixed-price adoptions at $55 and are ready to meet you.
WILLOW
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $55
- Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services
- Phone: (703) 777-0406
Willow is a gentle, quiet soul who loves a soft, cozy spot to nap. She enjoys being brushed and petted once she learns to trust you. Her previous owners say she was playful and affectionate in a calm home. She just needs a patient person to help her feel safe and brave enough to explore.
👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LILY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly White
- Adoption Fee: $55
- Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services
- Phone: (703) 777-0406
Lily is shy at first, but very sweet once she feels safe. When she warms up, she loves to curl up in your lap and soak up attention. She’d be a lovely match for someone wanting a gentle, cuddly companion who just needs a little time to settle in.
👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BIG RED
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $55
- Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services
- Phone: (703) 777-0406
Big Red is a large, friendly orange boy with big charm. He’s described as “large and in charge”, loves treats and snuggles, and is basically an oversized kitten. He’s also a biscuit-maker, so expect lots of happy kneading when he’s content.
👉 Meet Big Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AUTUMN
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $55
- Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services
- Phone: (703) 777-0406
Autumn is a young former mama cat with a warm, cozy personality. Now that her kittens are grown, it’s her turn to be spoiled. She’s ready for a quiet life of snuggles, peaceful afternoons, and keeping you company, bringing that comfy fall feeling all year long.
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TACOUR
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $55
- Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services
- Phone: (703) 777-0406
Tacour may start out a bit shy, but once he settles in, his sweet and chatty side comes out. He likes making friends and will share his thoughts with happy meows. With a little patience, he’ll be a loving, talkative companion.
👉 Meet Tacour and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, you can visit Loudoun County Animal Services between 11:00 am and 5:30 pm or call (703) 777-0406 to ask about them by name. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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