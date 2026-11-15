Looking for a calm, loving cat to join your home in Leesburg, VA? These sweet kitties at Loudoun County Animal Services are all fixed-price adoptions at $55 and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services

Phone: (703) 777-0406

Willow is a gentle, quiet soul who loves a soft, cozy spot to nap. She enjoys being brushed and petted once she learns to trust you. Her previous owners say she was playful and affectionate in a calm home. She just needs a patient person to help her feel safe and brave enough to explore.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services

Phone: (703) 777-0406

Lily is shy at first, but very sweet once she feels safe. When she warms up, she loves to curl up in your lap and soak up attention. She’d be a lovely match for someone wanting a gentle, cuddly companion who just needs a little time to settle in.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services

Phone: (703) 777-0406

Big Red is a large, friendly orange boy with big charm. He’s described as “large and in charge”, loves treats and snuggles, and is basically an oversized kitten. He’s also a biscuit-maker, so expect lots of happy kneading when he’s content.

👉 Meet Big Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services

Phone: (703) 777-0406

Autumn is a young former mama cat with a warm, cozy personality. Now that her kittens are grown, it’s her turn to be spoiled. She’s ready for a quiet life of snuggles, peaceful afternoons, and keeping you company, bringing that comfy fall feeling all year long.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services

Phone: (703) 777-0406

Tacour may start out a bit shy, but once he settles in, his sweet and chatty side comes out. He likes making friends and will share his thoughts with happy meows. With a little patience, he’ll be a loving, talkative companion.

👉 Meet Tacour and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, you can visit Loudoun County Animal Services between 11:00 am and 5:30 pm or call (703) 777-0406 to ask about them by name. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.