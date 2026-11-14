Leesburg has a solid mix of driving and equipment roles right now, from local routes to hands-on fleet work. If you like being on the road or running heavy equipment, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.25 – $46.86/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus

+ Work on concrete ready-mix trucks and support equipment, doing repairs, diagnostics, and preventive maintenance. Good fit if you have mechanical experience and want strong benefits, a 30-hour weekly guarantee, shift differential pay, and year-round work.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Leesburg, VA (initially Manassas/Bristow until mid-October 2026)

(initially Manassas/Bristow until mid-October 2026) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $30.50/hour + overtime after 40 hrs, $2/hr night and $3/hr weekend night premiums

+ overtime after 40 hrs, and premiums Night-shift CDL A role running local routes in a 26-foot box truck, with some tractor work moving 53-foot trailers. You’re home daily, get full benefits from day one, and handle 3–4 deliveries per shift with touch freight.

Employer: Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)

Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time, essential employee

Pay not listed

Mix of equipment operation, roadway maintenance, and manual labor, including snow/ice removal and emergency response. Good for someone who wants stable state employment, can do heavy work, and is able to get a CDL and DOT medical card within 11 months.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time (flexible schedules)

(flexible schedules) Pay: Starting at $12.77/hour

Local parts delivery with customer interaction, light stockroom work, and flexible hours (evenings/weekends possible). Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement, great if you want steady driving work without a CDL.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there’s more flexibility than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.