Leesburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re clinical, allied health, or behavioral health. Here are a few strong full-time picks hiring right now.

Employer: UHS (North Spring Behavioral Healthcare)

UHS (North Spring Behavioral Healthcare) Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Perks: $9,000 sign-on bonus

Work with kids and teens ages 7–17 in a residential setting on a scenic 45-acre campus. Manage a small caseload (about 8–10 youth), provide individual, family, and group therapy, and help kids safely transition back to the community. Master’s in a human services field required; VA license or residency preferred.

Employer: Inova Health System – Inova Loudoun Hospital

Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Sat–Mon, 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. (day shift)

Perks: Sign-on bonus & relocation assistance eligible

Ideal if you like stacking your hours into three days. Provide ultrasound services in a hospital setting and support students and other techs. Inova offers strong benefits, including medical/dental/vision, 5% retirement match, tuition help, student loan assistance, and free mental health sessions. Accredited sonography program and registry eligibility required.

Employer: Inova Health System – Neurology Clinic

Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, day shift

Great fit if you want steady clinic hours. You’ll room patients, take vitals, help with procedures, handle basic lab tasks, and keep exam rooms stocked and safe. Inova offers PTO, parental leave, wellness programs, 5% retirement match, and tuition/student loan assistance. High school/GED and prior medical office experience required; BLS within 6 months of hire.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the employer’s careers page—new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.