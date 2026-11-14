📅 Writers’ Studio for teens and adults in Leesburg

Love to write, or want to start? The Leesburg Public Library hosts The Writers’ Studio on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:30–11:30 AM in Meeting Room B.

Local author Mary Flynn leads this monthly, in-person group. All genres and experience levels are welcome, from brand‑new writers to seasoned novelists.

You can:

Talk about writing craft

Get help with problems in your current project

Learn the basic steps to start writing

Share ideas with other writers in a supportive space

Open to adults (19+) and young adults (12–18). Hosted at Leesburg Public Library under their Lifelong Learning programs.