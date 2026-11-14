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📅 Writers’ Studio at Leesburg Library for teens & adults
13 days ago
📅 Writers’ Studio for teens and adults in Leesburg
Love to write, or want to start? The Leesburg Public Library hosts The Writers’ Studio on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:30–11:30 AM in Meeting Room B.
Local author Mary Flynn leads this monthly, in-person group. All genres and experience levels are welcome, from brand‑new writers to seasoned novelists.
You can:
- Talk about writing craft
- Get help with problems in your current project
- Learn the basic steps to start writing
- Share ideas with other writers in a supportive space
Open to adults (19+) and young adults (12–18). Hosted at Leesburg Public Library under their Lifelong Learning programs.
More Info: The Writers' Studio - LibCal - ...
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