Looking for a kind, gentle dog to join your family in Leesburg, VA? These pups at Loudoun County Animal Services are hoping for a calm, loving home where they can feel safe and adored.

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services

Phone: (703) 777-0406

Tea Infuser is a petite little gentleman with a shy side. He does best with gentle introductions and a bit of patience while he settles in. Once he feels safe, his sweet personality really starts to shine, and you’ll have a lot of love in a small, adorable package.

You can meet Tea Infuser in person between 11am–5:30pm at Loudoun County Animal Services.

👉 Meet Tea Infuser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix

Hound (unknown type) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services

Phone: (703) 777-0406

Mandolin is an amazingly affectionate hound mix who’s had a rough start and is still learning about the good life as a pet dog. She loves meeting new people and has a real talent for bringing sunshine to everyone’s day. She’ll do best with a family that can offer patience, encouragement, and gentle guidance as she continues to learn.

You can visit Mandolin between 11am–5:30pm to see if she’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Mandolin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services

Phone: (703) 777-0406

Teaspoon is a tiny, shy sweetheart who may need a little time to warm up, but she’s worth every minute. She has cute little legs, a delicate dash of confidence, and a lot of sweetness tucked inside. With patience and a calm home, she can come out of her shell and become a loving companion.

Stop by the shelter between 11am–5:30pm to see if Teaspoon is your perfect “spoonful of love.”

👉 Meet Teaspoon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Leesburg, VA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Loudoun County Animal Services and meeting these wonderful pups in person. A short visit could turn into a lifelong friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.