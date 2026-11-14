Leesburg has a solid mix of sales roles right now, from home care to home services to landscaping. Good options here if you like building relationships and leading teams.

Employer: Home Helpers/Direct Link of Leesburg

Home Helpers/Direct Link of Leesburg Location: Leesburg, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract

Salary: $50,700 – $61,100 per year

Why it’s interesting: Lead sales and business development for home care services, build referral relationships, and guide the sales team. Good fit if you like mission-driven work plus using tools like Salesforce/CRM to hit clear sales goals.

Employer: The Blue Collar Recruiter of Marietta (for a home services company)

(for a home services company) Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus bonuses based on performance )

Competitive (plus ) Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, paid time off, paid holidays, life insurance, training & advancement

Why it’s interesting: You’ll lead a team of Home Comfort Advisors and drive sales across HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Lots of training, KPI work, and strategy—great if you enjoy coaching a team and like steady, year-round work.

Employer: Blake Landscapes, Inc.

Location: Leesburg, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, life insurance, paid time off, professional development, company vehicle or allowance

Why it’s interesting: You’ll manage commercial landscape accounts, do site visits, and be the main contact for clients. Strong choice if you like being out on properties, solving problems, and growing long-term client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has related roles or room to grow once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.