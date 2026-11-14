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Leesburg
📣 Leesburg, VA Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Leesburg has a solid mix of sales roles right now, from home care to home services to landscaping. Good options here if you like building relationships and leading teams.
Home Care Sales Manager
- Employer: Home Helpers/Direct Link of Leesburg
- Location: Leesburg, VA (in person)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $50,700 – $61,100 per year
- Why it’s interesting: Lead sales and business development for home care services, build referral relationships, and guide the sales team. Good fit if you like mission-driven work plus using tools like Salesforce/CRM to hit clear sales goals.
Sales Manager
- Employer: The Blue Collar Recruiter of Marietta (for a home services company)
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (plus bonuses based on performance)
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, paid time off, paid holidays, life insurance, training & advancement
- Why it’s interesting: You’ll lead a team of Home Comfort Advisors and drive sales across HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Lots of training, KPI work, and strategy—great if you enjoy coaching a team and like steady, year-round work.
Account Manager
- Employer: Blake Landscapes, Inc.
- Location: Leesburg, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $85,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, life insurance, paid time off, professional development, company vehicle or allowance
- Why it’s interesting: You’ll manage commercial landscape accounts, do site visits, and be the main contact for clients. Strong choice if you like being out on properties, solving problems, and growing long-term client relationships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has related roles or room to grow once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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