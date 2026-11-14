Leesburg’s grocery and deli scene is busy and growing, and Sprouts is hiring leaders to keep things running smoothly. If you like fast-paced food service with a health-focused twist, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run one of the busiest departments in the store—support the Deli Manager with ordering, inventory, scheduling, and team training while serving customers who want fresh, healthy options. Comes with competitive pay, benefits, 401(k) with match, store discount, and DailyPay access so you can get paid faster.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole deli department—own staffing, scheduling, inventory, and merchandising while coaching your team and acting as a Key Carrier/Manager on Duty at times. This role is for experienced supervisors who want full responsibility for results, with career growth paths, benefits, store discount, and DailyPay.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so your resume is near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.