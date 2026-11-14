Leesburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring leaders and sales pros. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Location: Leesburg, VA (Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations, lead a team, and help drive sales through great customer service, visual merchandising, and staff training. Good fit if you want a creative role with leadership duties and room to grow into higher management.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end team, handle customer issues at the registers, and help hire and train cashiers in a busy, healthy-grocery setting. Comes with competitive pay, store discount, 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid time off, and DailyPay access so you can get your earnings faster.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)

Salary: $27.50/hour starting, $28.50/hour in Year 2

Help run the store day-to-day, lead and train the team, and keep operations tight while focusing on customer satisfaction. Includes competitive wages, 401(k) with company match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation and holidays, and paid parental leave for full-time staff.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.50 – $19.60 per hour

Be the go-to person for cabinet projects, helping customers plan and order what they need while tracking installs and follow-ups. Offers bonus opportunities, health insurance options, 10% associate discount, tuition assistance, and 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good retail roles in Leesburg tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.