Leesburg’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for people who like fixing things and working with their hands. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: John C. Flood

John C. Flood Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay plus commission and incentives (six‑figure potential for top techs)

No emergency calls and no on‑call rotation, so when you’re off, you’re really off. You get company vehicle, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, and ongoing paid training with a long‑standing, year‑round home services company.

Employer: The Blue Collar Recruiter of Marietta (for a client)

The Blue Collar Recruiter of Marietta (for a client) Location: Listed as Leesburg, VA (job site noted as Lorton, VA )

Listed as (job site noted as ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary plus performance bonuses

Lead 10–15 residential plumbing techs, handle complex diagnostics, and mentor journeymen and apprentices. Comes with company car, weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with strong match, paid time off, holidays, and growth opportunities if you’re an experienced plumber ready to manage a team.

Employer: AutoNation

Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Great fit if you’re newer to the trades and love cars. You’ll do basic vehicle maintenance with paid training, OEM certifications, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and clear paths into higher‑level tech, service advisor, or management roles across a big national network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good trades jobs move fast, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.