Leesburg is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like fixing things and keeping buildings and parks in great shape. Here are a few solid maintenance roles hiring now.

Employer: NOVA Parks

NOVA Parks Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Part-time (benefit eligible)

Salary: $46,067.99 – $52,949.44 per year

Lead a small team caring for park grounds, buildings, trails, and equipment. You’ll plan work schedules, train staff, handle repairs (basic electrical, plumbing, carpentry), and keep the parks safe and clean. Comes with medical, dental, life insurance, disability, retirement, and potential annual bonus.

Employer: Kushner / Westminster Management

Kushner / Westminster Management Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonuses)

Hands-on role keeping apartment homes safe, working, and looking good. You’ll handle plumbing, electrical, HVAC, appliances, painting, and make-readies, plus rotate on an on-call schedule for emergencies. Offers bonuses, housing discounts, 401(k) match, health insurance with no waiting period, tuition help, and relocation bonuses.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.