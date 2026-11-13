undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Leesburg
📢 Speak at the Nov. 18 Library Board meeting in Leesburg
8 days ago
📅 Speak at the Library Board meeting on Nov. 18
The Library Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Rust Library, Large Conference Room, 380 Old Waterford Road NW, Leesburg, VA 20175.
There is a public comment period during the meeting.
If you want to speak:
- You must email a request to address the Board
- Do this no later than 12:00 p.m. on the business day before the meeting
This is a chance to share your thoughts on library services, programs, or other library-related issues with the Board in person.
More Info: County Calendar • Library Board of Trustees Meetin...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.