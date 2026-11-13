📅 Speak at the Library Board meeting on Nov. 18

The Library Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Rust Library, Large Conference Room, 380 Old Waterford Road NW, Leesburg, VA 20175.

There is a public comment period during the meeting.

If you want to speak:

You must email a request to address the Board

to address the Board Do this no later than 12:00 p.m. on the business day before the meeting

This is a chance to share your thoughts on library services, programs, or other library-related issues with the Board in person.