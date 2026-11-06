🚌 Leesburg, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Leesburg’s transportation scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like managing routes or being behind the wheel. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Keolis Commuter Services

Keolis Commuter Services Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $100,000/year (based on experience)

Lead day-to-day transit operations, safety, and scheduling for a public transportation system. This role is ideal if you have several years of transit operations experience and want strong pay, full benefits, 401(k), and room to grow.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Friday–Monday, 2:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Pay: $30.50/hr + $2.50/hr shift differential, overtime after 40 hrs

Home-daily CDL A role running local routes with a global logistics company. Good fit if you want steady weekend work, touch-freight driving, and day-one benefits including health insurance and 401(k).

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

License: Regular driver’s license (no CDL required)

Deliver auto parts in company vehicles while helping customers with basic automotive needs. Great entry point if you like cars, want stable hours, and prefer local driving with growth paths inside the store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.