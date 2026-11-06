👔 Leesburg, VA Exec & Ops Roles with Multiple $70K–$100K+ Openings

Leesburg is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in operations and project management. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Rapidly growing flooring company (name not listed)

Rapidly growing flooring company (name not listed) Location: Leesburg, VA (projects across Northern Virginia)

(projects across Northern Virginia) Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 per year

Type: Full-time, in person

Manage flooring projects from sale to final walkthrough, acting as the main point of contact for homeowners and installers. Good fit if you have 2+ years in construction/remodeling project coordination, like being in the field, and want to own projects from start to finish.

Employer: Keolis

Location: Leesburg, VA

Salary: $90,000 – $100,000 per year (based on experience)

Type: Full-time

Lead day-to-day transit operations, supervising staff, schedules, safety, and KPIs for a public transportation system. Ideal if you have 4+ years in transit operations, know ADA/DMV/DOT rules, and want a role with benefits, 401(k), and growth potential.

Employer: Trinity House Community (Catholic non-profit)

(Catholic non-profit) Location: Leesburg, VA

Salary: $71,300 – $85,900 per year

Type: Full-time, in person

Serve as the operations lead for a Catholic family-life nonprofit and its Trinity House Cafe + Market, handling HR, budgets, compliance, and systems. Great for someone organized and mission-driven who wants to blend nonprofit leadership with hands-on oversight of a local cafe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.