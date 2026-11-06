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👔 Leesburg, VA Exec & Ops Roles with Multiple $70K–$100K+ Openings
Leesburg is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in operations and project management. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out.
Project Manager – Flooring
- Employer: Rapidly growing flooring company (name not listed)
- Location: Leesburg, VA (projects across Northern Virginia)
- Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, in person
Manage flooring projects from sale to final walkthrough, acting as the main point of contact for homeowners and installers. Good fit if you have 2+ years in construction/remodeling project coordination, like being in the field, and want to own projects from start to finish.
Operations Manager
- Employer: Keolis
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- Salary: $90,000 – $100,000 per year (based on experience)
- Type: Full-time
Lead day-to-day transit operations, supervising staff, schedules, safety, and KPIs for a public transportation system. Ideal if you have 4+ years in transit operations, know ADA/DMV/DOT rules, and want a role with benefits, 401(k), and growth potential.
Director of Operations
- Employer: Trinity House Community (Catholic non-profit)
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- Salary: $71,300 – $85,900 per year
- Type: Full-time, in person
Serve as the operations lead for a Catholic family-life nonprofit and its Trinity House Cafe + Market, handling HR, budgets, compliance, and systems. Great for someone organized and mission-driven who wants to blend nonprofit leadership with hands-on oversight of a local cafe.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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