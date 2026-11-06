🚧 Leesburg, VA Construction Trades – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Leesburg’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid year‑round work for people who like being on the move and working with their hands. Here are a few strong options if you’ve got electrical or mechanical skills.

Employer: Southern Home Services (M.E. Flow)

Southern Home Services (M.E. Flow) Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: Advertised pay is base pay + average commissions (exact range not listed)

Residential role focused on generator systems and electrical work in homes. You’ll install and service generators, troubleshoot electrical issues, and handle some light general maintenance, with year‑round work, weekly pay, PTO/holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and a company vehicle. Requires 2+ years’ experience and Generac certification.

Employer: Southern Home Services (M.E. Flow)

Southern Home Services (M.E. Flow) Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed (bonus potential mentioned)

Residential service electrician role doing troubleshooting, installs, and repairs for wiring, outlets, panels, and more. Lots of customer interaction, steady residential work, and similar perks: reliable year‑round hours, weekly pay, PTO/holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, company vehicle, and bonus potential. Looking for 2+ years of residential electrical experience and a clean driving record.

Employer: Fireline / Encore Fire Protection

Location: Leesburg, VA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Field role installing commercial kitchen exhaust hood systems in restaurants, hotels, and other food‑service sites. You’ll read plans, install hoods, ductwork, and fans, and coordinate with other trades. Offers performance-based bonus, tuition help for licensing, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, company swag, and paid life insurance. Great fit if you have HVAC/sheet metal or similar install experience and like working independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has multiple roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.