🐱 Playful Tea-Themed Kittens & Loving Cats Ready in Leesburg

Looking for a new feline friend in Leesburg, VA? These sweet cats at Loudoun County Animal Services are ready to bring purrs, playtime, and love into your home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services

Phone: (703) 777-0406

Oolong is part of an adorable “tea party” litter of kittens. This little guy is full of love, purrs, and kitten charm, and he’s ready to steep his way into your heart. If you’re looking for a playful baby cat to grow up with your family, Oolong could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Oolong and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services

Phone: (703) 777-0406

Earl Grey is another member of the tea-themed kitten crew. She’s tiny, full of personality, and ready to bring laughter and cuddles to her new home. If you want a sweet “cup” of kitten energy in your life, come meet Earl Grey.

👉 Meet Earl Grey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services

Phone: (703) 777-0406

Chai is a brown tabby baby with plenty of spice and sweetness. Like her tea party siblings, she’s full of cuddles, play, and kitten curiosity. If you’re hoping for a fun, active little companion, Chai would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Chai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: Loudoun County Animal Services

Phone: (703) 777-0406

Shadow is a handsome black-and-white tuxedo boy looking for a person to follow and adore. He’s friendly, social, and loves attention. If you want a loyal companion who will brighten your days and keep you company around the house, Shadow might be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Leesburg, VA, consider visiting Loudoun County Animal Services to meet these wonderful cats in person. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.