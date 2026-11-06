🎁 Free Finds Around Leesburg — Patio Sets & Pet Supplies

Leesburg neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from outdoor furniture to pet goodies. If you’re willing to do a little cleaning or have a cat at home, these deals are worth a look.

Item: Metal outdoor patio table with four matching chairs

Condition: Needs cleaning, sanding, and fresh paint

Location: River Creek, Leesburg, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a full patio set: one metal table plus four chairs. It’s been outside and needs some work, but could be a solid project if you like DIY or need extra seating for your deck or yard. You must be able to pick up from River Creek.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Patio chairs with green frames and mesh seats

Condition: Need a good clean and some fresh paint

Location: River Creek, Leesburg, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

These are extra outdoor chairs, separate from the table set. They have green frames and mesh seats and backs. They’re a bit weathered, so plan on cleaning and repainting, but they could be great for a porch, balcony, or around a fire pit.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 3 packages of feline pill pockets, chicken flavor

Condition: Good until 11/2029

Location: Exeter Hills, Leesburg, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

If you have a cat that takes medicine, these could make life easier. There are three full packages of chicken-flavored pill pockets. They’re not expired—good through November 2029—but the owner’s cats just don’t like them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Leesburg tend to go quickly, especially outdoor furniture and pet supplies. If something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.