📣 Leesburg, VA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Leesburg’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and auto. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoNation

AutoNation Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the finance and insurance side of a busy Toyota dealership, guiding customers from sales to financing with a transparent process and access to 30+ lenders. This role is ideal if you’re detail‑oriented, love hitting sales goals, and want strong benefits, discounts on vehicles, and a company that supports community causes.

Employer: RxSalesPros (for Phathom Pharmaceuticals )

(for ) Location: Leesburg, VA (territory includes Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, Winchester, Altoona PA & surrounding areas)

(territory includes Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, Winchester, Altoona PA & surrounding areas) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $150,000

High‑impact specialty pharma role calling on top gastroenterology practices, leading product launches, and serving as a regional trainer and “force multiplier” for the field team. Great fit if you have 5+ years of strong pharma sales results, enjoy travel, and want robust benefits (401k match, equity, ESPP, generous leave, and flexible work options).

Employer: Carient Heart & Vascular

Location: Leesburg, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000 per year

Join a well‑known cardiology group and be the connector between their providers and referring offices. You’ll set up and attend breakfast/lunch meetings, support events, and help grow strategic partnerships, with local travel, solid benefits, and a stable, established practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.