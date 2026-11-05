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Leesburg
🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Leesburg, VA With Strong Pay
3 days ago
Leesburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing, rehab, or imaging, there are a few solid roles worth a quick look this week.
Registered Nurse (RN) Mother/Baby – Part Time Nights
- Employer: Inova Health / Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- Type: Part-time, Nights (2x12s, 7 p.m.–7 a.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
This postpartum RN role is on a well-regarded Mother/Baby unit with strong support, great benefits (health, retirement match, tuition and loan help, mental health support), and a consistent night schedule.
Registered Nurse (RN) Mother/Baby – Part Time Days
- Employer: Inova Health System / Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- Type: Part-time, Days (2x12s, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
Same strong Inova benefits and postpartum focus as the night role, but on a day shift schedule—nice option if you want Mother/Baby experience without full-time hours.
Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA)
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, Weekdays (no weekends/holidays)
- Salary: $32.00 – $43.00/hour
Work with seniors in a rehab setting, one-on-one, with a Monday–Friday schedule, CEUs, PTO, 401(k), and multiple insurance options—good fit if you like steady hours and relationship-based care.
Vascular IR Tech – Travel Contract
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Leesburg, VA (Travel assignment)
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, 4x10s Days
- Estimated Pay: $3,366 – $3,450 gross per week
Travel Vascular IR Tech role at a leading facility, with strong weekly pay, recruiter support, and benefits for eligible staff—nice if you want to boost income and add surgical/IR experience.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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