📋 Leesburg, VA Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk Roles

Leesburg is busy right now with front desk and office roles, especially in healthcare and wellness. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: TEKsystems (outpatient medical office)

TEKsystems (outpatient medical office) Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire, Onsite

Schedule: Mon–Fri, no weekends (set daily hours listed in posting)

Mon–Fri, no weekends (set daily hours listed in posting) Pay: $19.00/hr

You’ll be the main front desk contact for patients—checking them in and out, scheduling visits, answering phones, and updating the EMR system. Good fit if you have medical office or healthcare customer service experience and want steady weekday hours with a path to long-term work.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

This role supports a local vet practice with the backing of a large veterinary network. You’ll handle client service at the front desk and get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pet care discounts, and growth opportunities in veterinary medicine.

Employer: Mission Pet Health (Towne Animal Clinic)

(Towne Animal Clinic) Location: Leesburg, VA

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule with some weekends/holidays)

You’ll manage a multi-line phone system, greet clients, keep records and payments organized, and help educate pet owners on preventive care. Great if you love animals, can juggle a busy front desk, and want to be the “director of first impressions” for a vet hospital.

Employer: Datavant

Location: Onsite in Leesburg, VA (supports one hospital onsite and all Inova hospitals remotely)

(supports one hospital onsite and all Inova hospitals remotely) Type: Full-time, Onsite

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Pay: $15 – $18.32/hr (estimated base range)

This is a detail-heavy records role focused on processing medical record requests and protecting patient privacy (HIPAA). Good match if you’re organized, like data entry, and want steady hospital hours with clear productivity standards.

Employer: Avie! Medspa & Laser Center

Location: Leesburg, VA (in person)

Type: Part-time (about 24 hours/week )

(about ) Schedule: Weekdays required; some weekends for meetings/training

Weekdays required; some weekends for meetings/training Pay: $19 – $20/hr

You’ll welcome clients, manage appointments for multiple providers, handle payments, and keep the front area polished at a long-established medspa. Ideal if you have strong customer service experience, enjoy skincare and wellness, and want a polished, client-facing role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.