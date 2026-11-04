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📋 Leesburg, VA Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk Roles
Leesburg is busy right now with front desk and office roles, especially in healthcare and wellness. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these openings are worth a look.
Patient Service Specialist (Contract-to-Hire)
- Employer: TEKsystems (outpatient medical office)
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire, Onsite
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, no weekends (set daily hours listed in posting)
- Pay: $19.00/hr
You’ll be the main front desk contact for patients—checking them in and out, scheduling visits, answering phones, and updating the EMR system. Good fit if you have medical office or healthcare customer service experience and want steady weekday hours with a path to long-term work.
Veterinary Receptionist
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)
This role supports a local vet practice with the backing of a large veterinary network. You’ll handle client service at the front desk and get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pet care discounts, and growth opportunities in veterinary medicine.
Veterinary Receptionist – Towne Animal Clinic
- Employer: Mission Pet Health (Towne Animal Clinic)
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- Type: Full-time (flexible schedule with some weekends/holidays)
You’ll manage a multi-line phone system, greet clients, keep records and payments organized, and help educate pet owners on preventive care. Great if you love animals, can juggle a busy front desk, and want to be the “director of first impressions” for a vet hospital.
Area Health Information Specialist I (Release of Information)
- Employer: Datavant
- Location: Onsite in Leesburg, VA (supports one hospital onsite and all Inova hospitals remotely)
- Type: Full-time, Onsite
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
- Pay: $15 – $18.32/hr (estimated base range)
This is a detail-heavy records role focused on processing medical record requests and protecting patient privacy (HIPAA). Good match if you’re organized, like data entry, and want steady hospital hours with clear productivity standards.
Part Time Medspa Receptionist
- Employer: Avie! Medspa & Laser Center
- Location: Leesburg, VA (in person)
- Type: Part-time (about 24 hours/week)
- Schedule: Weekdays required; some weekends for meetings/training
- Pay: $19 – $20/hr
You’ll welcome clients, manage appointments for multiple providers, handle payments, and keep the front area polished at a long-established medspa. Ideal if you have strong customer service experience, enjoy skincare and wellness, and want a polished, client-facing role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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