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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Leesburg Today
Leesburg neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, setting up a kitchen, or just need a home upgrade, these local freebies might help.
GE Two-Burner Electric Hot Plate
Item: GE two-burner electric hot plate
Details: Two solid cast heating plates with adjustable temperature controls, 1500 watts. Great as an extra cooking surface or for a small space.
Condition: Not stated by poster.
Location: Silver Lake, Leesburg, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
3 Extra Large Cardboard Boxes
Item: Three extra large cardboard boxes
Details: Described as ideal for moving or storage. Good for packing bigger items, seasonal decor, or decluttering.
Condition: Not stated by poster.
Location: Plantation At Leesburg, Leesburg, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Serta Perfect Sleeper Select Mattress
Item: Serta Perfect Sleeper Select mattress
Details: Described as a comfortable and supportive mattress from Serta’s Perfect Sleeper Select line. Size not listed, so be sure to ask the poster.
Condition: Not stated by poster.
Location: Arlington Ridge, Leesburg, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Leesburg tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.