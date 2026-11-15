Leesburg neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, setting up a kitchen, or just need a home upgrade, these local freebies might help.

Item: GE two-burner electric hot plate

Details: Two solid cast heating plates with adjustable temperature controls, 1500 watts. Great as an extra cooking surface or for a small space.

Condition: Not stated by poster.

Location: Silver Lake, Leesburg, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Three extra large cardboard boxes

Details: Described as ideal for moving or storage. Good for packing bigger items, seasonal decor, or decluttering.

Condition: Not stated by poster.

Location: Plantation At Leesburg, Leesburg, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Serta Perfect Sleeper Select mattress

Details: Described as a comfortable and supportive mattress from Serta’s Perfect Sleeper Select line. Size not listed, so be sure to ask the poster.

Condition: Not stated by poster.

Location: Arlington Ridge, Leesburg, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Leesburg tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.