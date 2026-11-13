Leesburg’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring, from quick-service spots to full-service salons. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Hair Cuttery

Hair Cuttery Location: Leesburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Top stylists working 30+ hours with strong guest loyalty average $45–$88+/hour plus tips ; $100K+ per year is within reach , with up to 75% commission (performance-based)

Top stylists working 30+ hours with strong guest loyalty average ; , with up to (performance-based) This role is all about building your own book and income, with walk-in guests, strong marketing support, and an 8-level career ladder. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), free advanced education, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Hair Cuttery

Hair Cuttery Location: Leesburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Top barbers working 30+ hours with strong guest loyalty average $45–$88+/hour plus tips ; $100K+ per year is within reach , with up to 75% commission (performance-based)

Top barbers working 30+ hours with strong guest loyalty average ; , with up to (performance-based) You’ll work in a high-traffic salon with walk-in clients from day one, plus heavy marketing to keep your chair busy. Includes PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), free advanced education in fades and grooming, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Hair Cuttery

Hair Cuttery Location: Leesburg, FL

Type: Full-time (for current beauty school students)

Pay: Hourly compensation while you learn ; once licensed, path where $100K+ per year is within reach , with up to 75% commission and top stylists averaging $45–$88+/hour plus tips (performance-based)

; once licensed, path where , with up to and top stylists averaging (performance-based) Ideal if you’re still in beauty school and want real-salon experience. You get a 90-day mentorship, paid training, advanced technical classes, and on-the-job coaching, plus benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and product/service discounts.

Employer: Hair Cuttery

Hair Cuttery Location: Leesburg, FL

Type: Full-time or part-time

Pay: Top master stylists can reach $100K+ , with $45–$88+/hour plus tips for top performers and the ability to match or exceed your current rates (performance-based)

Top master stylists can reach , with for top performers and the ability to (performance-based) Best for experienced stylists with strong technical skills and a loyal book. You get no back-bar/product costs, walk-in traffic, support to move your guests, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), flexible scheduling, and free advanced education.

Employer: KBP Brands (Arby’s)

Location: Leesburg, FL

Type: Full-time, General Manager

Salary: Not listed; includes quarterly bonus program based on restaurant performance

Not listed; includes Role in Spanish for an experienced restaurant or retail leader who can run operations, manage P&L, hire and train staff, and keep the restaurant clean and welcoming. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, free shift meals, employee discounts, paid training, annual awards for top GMs, and growth opportunities.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles in Leesburg tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.