Nov. 9 deadline for local college scholarship program

Lake and Sumter County students can apply for the Take Stock in Children program, which offers a tuition scholarship to a Florida state college or technical school, a 1-on-1 volunteer mentor, and college readiness coaching. The final application deadline is Monday, November 9. Apply online at https://www.takestockinchildren.org/student-application/. More information: https://edfoundationlake.com/take-stock-in-children/.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Take Stock in Children of Lake & Sumter Counties