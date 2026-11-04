🍽️ Leesburg FL Food Jobs: Multiple Restaurant Roles Hiring Now

Leesburg’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, with local spots looking for people who like fast pace and friendly service. If you want steady hours, tips, or a path to grow in food service, these are worth a look.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Location: Leesburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts at a busy drive-in, support the General Manager, and help hit sales and service goals. This role is good if you have 1–2 years of restaurant management and want benefits, paid training, and growth in quick-service.

Employer: Mikey's Family Restaurant

Location: Leesburg, FL 34748

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.29 – $30.00 per hour

Serve guests in a fast-paced dining setting, take orders, run food and drinks, and handle payments. Great fit if you have some restaurant or nightclub experience and want strong hourly pay plus an employee discount.

Employer: Beef 'O' Brady's

Location: 27405 U.S. Hwy. 27, Suite 109, Leesburg, FL 34748

Type: Full-time (and part-time available)

Salary: Not listed

Work in the kitchen prepping, cooking, and plating menu items in a fun, sports-bar style spot. This job offers meal perks, paid training, flexible schedules, and room to grow if you like a busy back-of-house role.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to hire fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.