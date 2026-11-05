🐶 Playful Young Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Leesburg, AL

These Leesburg pups are young, eager to learn, and hoping for a family to call their own. All are with Summit's Sanctuary and can be adopted through their simple application process.

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Summit's Sanctuary

Phone: (256) 706-7810

Licorice is described by his rescue as an amazing dog. As a young husky mix, he’s likely to enjoy activity, training, and time with his people. To learn more about his personality, training needs, and current vetting status, the rescue asks that you visit their website.

👉 Meet Licorice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more info, you can also visit www.summitssanctuary.org.

Breed: Husky / Labrador Retriever

Husky / Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Summit's Sanctuary

Phone: (256) 706-7810

Granola is a sweet, playful boy with a big cuddly side. He loves attention and affection and enjoys a good snuggle with his people. As a young pup, he’s ready for a family who will help him grow into the best companion he can be with training, structure, and love.

If you’re looking for a loving puppy to add to your home, Granola might be your guy.

👉 Meet Granola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

The rescue’s application is also available at https://summitssanctuary.org.

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (Puppy)

Young (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Summit's Sanctuary

Phone: (256) 706-7810

Kiki is a young puppy with “triple the cuteness” and a whole lifetime of learning and love ahead of her. She’ll need help with all the puppy basics: potty training, manners, and learning what’s okay to chew. With patience, consistency, and kindness, she’s ready to grow into a wonderful companion.

Kiki is looking for a family who’s ready for the fun and responsibility of raising a pup.

👉 Meet Kiki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Leesburg, AL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these deserving pups from Summit's Sanctuary. A quick call or online application could be the first step toward giving them a loving forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.