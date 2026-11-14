💰 New federal Opportunity Zone in downtown Lee’s Summit

Downtown Lee’s Summit has been named a federal Opportunity Zone under the Opportunity Zones 2.0 program, effective Jan. 1, 2027 through Dec. 31, 2036. The designation covers Census Tract 137.06 in the downtown area.

This status offers federal tax incentives for investors who put money into eligible local businesses and real estate through Qualified Opportunity Funds. It can help:

Renovate and improve existing downtown buildings

Support local business expansion

Move new housing and commercial projects forward

This is not a grant program. Instead, it makes it more attractive for qualifying investors to invest in downtown over the long term.

Property owners, business owners, and potential investors interested in projects within the zone can contact the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council at info@leesummit.org or (816) 525-6617 for details.