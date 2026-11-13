🚧 U.S. 50 traffic using ramps in Lee’s Summit through Feb 2027

Bridge work is changing how you drive U.S. 50 in Lee’s Summit for an extended time.

Starting Friday, Nov. 13 at 5:00 a.m. and continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 5:00 p.m. (ongoing):

Both eastbound and westbound U.S. 50 traffic will use the on- and off-ramps to stay on U.S. 50 while crews work on the bridges and pavement.

This is part of a larger project at MO 291 North and U.S. 50, including bridge replacement, road realignment, and ADA improvements from SE 7th Terrace to SE Oldham Parkway, with overall completion expected by February 2027.

If you drive this area:

Allow extra time for your commute.

Watch for signs directing you onto ramps.

Slow down and pay close attention in the work zone.

For updates, you can call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/kansascity.