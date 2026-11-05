Household Hazardous Waste Day in Lee County Nov. 7

Lee County households and farmers can bring household hazardous waste to Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Dennis Wicker Civic Center (1801 Nash Street, Sanford). Only residential and farm waste will be accepted; no business waste is allowed. Bring items in original or other leakproof, sealed containers, do not mix chemicals, label items as well as you can, keep different types of waste separate, and do not place waste near children or pets in your vehicle. For questions, call the Solid Waste division at 919-718-4622 or visit their webpage on leecountync.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lee County Government - North Carolina