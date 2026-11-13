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Lee County
Lee County plants 47 native trees in local park
9 days ago
Lee County Natural Resources planted 47 native trees at John Yarbrough Linear Park earlier this year to reduce erosion, capture stormwater runoff, and protect water quality. The project, funded by a grant from the U.S. Forest Service, is expected to help intercept millions of gallons of runoff over the trees’ lifetimes while stabilizing pond banks and protecting the surrounding watershed.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lee County Government
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