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Lee County
Free Romeo & Juliet show at Lakes Regional Library
10 days ago
The Lakes Regional Library will host a free Florida Rep Education performance of Romeo & Juliet on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. The show is set in the 1990s and performed by a Florida Repertory Theatre intern cast, who will answer questions after the performance. Reserve a seat at leelibrary.librarymarket.com/shakespeare.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lee County, FL Library
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