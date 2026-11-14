Retail around Ledyard / Mashantucket, CT is busy with fall and holiday traffic, and local outlets are staffing up. Good time to grab a flexible seasonal job and pick up extra cash.

Employer: vineyard vines

vineyard vines Location: Mashantucket, CT (Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help guests shop the classic vineyard vines styles and keep the store feeling like a fun party. You’ll focus on friendly customer service, hitting sales goals, helping with events, and keeping the store tidy and well‑merchandised. Must be able to work holidays and weekends and be on your feet, lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Mashantucket, CT

Type: Seasonal/temporary

Pay range: Up to $19.78/hour (plus possible bonus/commission)

Join a global eyewear brand helping shoppers find fashion and performance sunglasses. This seasonal role offers a busy, upbeat store, potential incentives on top of hourly pay, and access to employee discounts and a broader benefits package where eligible.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—seasonal spots at Foxwoods tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.