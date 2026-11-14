Ledyard and Mashantucket are buzzing with leadership roles, especially in gaming and hospitality. If you’ve managed teams and like a fast-paced setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Foxwoods Resort Casino

Foxwoods Resort Casino Location: Mashantucket, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full slot operations for one of the largest casinos in the region. You’ll own technical, operational, and financial performance for a 2,000+ game slot floor, drive revenue, and work closely with finance, marketing, IT, and compliance. Requires a bachelor’s degree, 5+ years in slot management and 10+ years in gaming, plus experience with systems like Light & Wonder SDS, IGT, Konami, or Aristocrat.

Employer: Foxwoods Resort Casino

Foxwoods Resort Casino Location: Mashantucket, CT

Type: Not listed (leadership role)

Not listed (leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day operations for a full-service, 5-star style spa and salon. You’ll manage staffing, guest experience, safety, and financial performance while guiding long-term spa strategy. Needs 5+ years spa management and 2+ years at Director/Assistant Director/Operations Manager level, plus strong skills in Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Employer: Foxwoods Resort Casino

Foxwoods Resort Casino Location: Mashantucket, CT

Type: Not listed (shift management)

Not listed (shift management) Salary: Not listed

Oversee cashiering and cage operations on your shift, including reports, inventories, and staff supervision. Good fit if you have 2–4 years as a cage supervisor, strong math skills, and can handle a casino environment that can be busy, noisy, and smoke-filled. State Gaming License is required.

If any of these sound close to your background, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.