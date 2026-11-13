Ledyard and Mashantucket are buzzing with resort and casino traffic, which means steady demand for solid food and hospitality pros. If you like fast-paced kitchens and guest-focused work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge Location: Mashantucket, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hr

Why it’s appealing: Lead the line in a busy resort kitchen, step in for the Sous Chef, and help train the team. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and parental leave, plus discounts on family getaways.

Employer: Foxwoods Resort Casino

Location: Mashantucket, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Help run a high-energy Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen location, leading staff, service, and daily operations in a high-volume setting. Great fit if you have restaurant leadership experience and want to grow in a world-famous brand environment.

Employer: Hard Rock International

Location: Ledyard, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Classic line cook role in a well-known restaurant brand, handling prep, cooking to spec, and keeping the kitchen tight and clean. Benefits may be available depending on status, and you’ll stay busy in a fast-paced, music-driven spot.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.