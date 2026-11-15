undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Lebanon, TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & RN Roles
Lebanon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to advanced hospital roles. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid openings to check out this week.
Clinical Tech (Medical Assistant)
- Employer: Fast Pace Health
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on clinic role doing vitals, injections, blood draws, lab support, and telehealth prep in a busy urgent care setting. Offers PTO, holiday pay, medical, dental, vision and a team that focuses on growth, mentoring, and community events.
Operating Room Nurse – Cardiovascular
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perioperative RN role caring for cardiovascular surgery patients before, during, and after procedures. Good fit if you have strong OR skills, stay calm in emergencies, and like close teamwork with surgeons and the surgical team.
Registered Nurse – Med-Surg Float Pool
- Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Float across multiple med-surg units, caring for a wide mix of patients and stepping in where you’re needed most. Ideal if you’re an RN who likes variety, fast-paced work, and using strong assessment and prioritization skills.
Trauma Progressive Care Registered Nurse
- Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step-down trauma RN role caring for patients who need close monitoring and complex meds/therapies. Great for nurses with sharp clinical judgment who enjoy coordinating care with a full team and working with detailed electronic documentation.
Trauma Registered Nurse (Progressive Care)
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Another progressive care trauma RN opening focused on telemetry, IV therapies, and rapid response to changes in condition. Good match if you have trauma/progressive care experience and want a high-acuity, evidence-based practice setting.
Special Procedures Technician
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Imaging-focused role prepping patients, running fluoro and related imaging equipment, and assisting physicians during procedures. Best for techs with radiologic training, BLS, and ARRT/state credentials per facility rules.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or shift options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.