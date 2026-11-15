Lebanon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to advanced hospital roles. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid openings to check out this week.

Employer: Fast Pace Health

Fast Pace Health Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on clinic role doing vitals, injections, blood draws, lab support, and telehealth prep in a busy urgent care setting. Offers PTO, holiday pay, medical, dental, vision and a team that focuses on growth, mentoring, and community events.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perioperative RN role caring for cardiovascular surgery patients before, during, and after procedures. Good fit if you have strong OR skills, stay calm in emergencies, and like close teamwork with surgeons and the surgical team.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Float across multiple med-surg units, caring for a wide mix of patients and stepping in where you’re needed most. Ideal if you’re an RN who likes variety, fast-paced work, and using strong assessment and prioritization skills.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step-down trauma RN role caring for patients who need close monitoring and complex meds/therapies. Great for nurses with sharp clinical judgment who enjoy coordinating care with a full team and working with detailed electronic documentation.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another progressive care trauma RN opening focused on telemetry, IV therapies, and rapid response to changes in condition. Good match if you have trauma/progressive care experience and want a high-acuity, evidence-based practice setting.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Imaging-focused role prepping patients, running fluoro and related imaging equipment, and assisting physicians during procedures. Best for techs with radiologic training, BLS, and ARRT/state credentials per facility rules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or shift options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.