Lebanon retail is busy right now, and Lowe’s is adding to their team. If you like hands-on work and keeping a store looking sharp, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's (Home Improvement)

Lowe's (Home Improvement) Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed (starting pay varies by experience and location)

Help set up eye-catching displays, keep signs and prices correct, and make it easy for shoppers to find what they need. Weekday schedule (most roles keep weekends free), health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount are all part of the package.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.