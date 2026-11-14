Lebanon’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, and management roles are popping up with solid pay and benefits. If you’ve got leadership experience in food or retail, this is a good moment to move up.

Employer: Arby’s / Inspire Brands

Arby’s / Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $75,000 per year

Lead the team at Arby’s, drive sales and profit goals, and keep guests happy while you grow your career. This role comes with weekly pay, bonus program, free shift meals, family dining discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition benefits, and strong training and advancement paths. At least 1 year of restaurant or retail management is required.

If one of these feels close to a fit, don’t overthink it—polish your resume tonight and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.