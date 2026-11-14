Lebanon’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like working with their hands. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally in construction and skilled trades.

Employer: Hader Solutions

Hader Solutions Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Review commercial and industrial roofing plans, do detailed roof takeoffs, and build accurate labor and material estimates. Good fit if you know construction math, have roofing/estimating experience, and like working closely with project managers and field crews.

Employer: Thompson Electric, Inc.

Location: Lebanon, TN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$35/hour, about 35–40 hours/week

Handle residential electrical repairs, installs, and troubleshooting while following local codes. Comes with a company truck, fuel card, 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO, plus steady, local work if you’re a licensed, experienced residential electrician.

Employer: Blue Compass RV

Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$40/hour (flat rate)

Work on RV electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and appliances—no engine work. Includes paid certifications, mentorship, clear career paths, 5-day work weeks, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, PTO, and more, great if you’ve got general mechanical or maintenance experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.