Four bright, bouncy Border Collie mix puppies are hoping to grow up in loving homes here in Lebanon, TN. If you’re ready for an active, smart companion, one of these pups might be your new best friend.

All four are:

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: About 4 months (BABY)

About 4 months (BABY) Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $150 each

each Shelter: New Leash on Life

Phone: (615) 444-1144

They’re described as very active, smart, and full of puppy fun. They may be a little shy at first, but they warm up quickly and love attention and affection. They’ll do best with families ready for plenty of exercise, play, and training.

Gender: Male

Male Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Color: Black/White

Black/White Personality notes: Active, smart, playful; may be shy at first but warms up quickly.

Active, smart, playful; may be shy at first but warms up quickly. Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: New Leash on Life — Lebanon, TN

Contact: (615) 444-1144

👉 Meet Ollie D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Male

Male Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Color: Black/White

Black/White Personality notes: Energetic, smart, full of puppy fun; a bit shy at first but warms up.

Energetic, smart, full of puppy fun; a bit shy at first but warms up. Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: New Leash on Life — Lebanon, TN

Contact: (615) 444-1144

👉 Meet Frankie D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Female Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Color: Black/White

Black/White Personality notes: The one girl of the litter; active, bright, and playful; shy at first but affectionate once she feels safe.

The one girl of the litter; active, bright, and playful; shy at first but affectionate once she feels safe. Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: New Leash on Life — Lebanon, TN

Contact: (615) 444-1144

👉 Meet Winnie D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Male

Male Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Color: Black/White

Black/White Personality notes: Lively, smart, and ready to learn; may be a little shy at first but enjoys attention.

Lively, smart, and ready to learn; may be a little shy at first but enjoys attention. Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: New Leash on Life — Lebanon, TN

Contact: (615) 444-1144

👉 Meet Charlie D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lebanon, TN and have the time and energy for a smart, active puppy, please reach out to New Leash on Life at (615) 444-1144 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.