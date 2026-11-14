Lebanon’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands and staying active. Here are several local roles that mix steady hours with real, tangible work you can be proud of.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the new beverage and chemical field service team, managing accounts and training other techs. You’ll install, test, and maintain beverage and chemical equipment at customer sites, with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role installing and servicing dishwashers, chemical dispensers, and drink machines at customer locations. Good fit if you have 6–12 months of equipment or maintenance experience and want to grow into a full-time tech career.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the internship but as a full-time role, you’ll be on-call in your territory, maintaining service vans, doing installs, preventive maintenance, and basic billing. Comes with competitive pay, Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: FGF Brands

Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run bakery production equipment (palletizers, ovens, labelers, etc.) and keep lines clean and safe. This role offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and clear paths to move up if you like fast-paced food manufacturing.

Employer: Rugby Architectural Building Products

Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17/hr

Build and assemble interior and exterior doors on a Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. schedule with no nights or weekends. Great if you enjoy woodworking, tools, and physical work, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings listed too. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.